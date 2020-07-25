Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch the Full Disney Cruise Line Production of TANGLED

Article Pixel Jul. 25, 2020  

The official Disney Parks YouTube channel has shared a special treat - the full production of Tangled from the Disney Cruise Line!

This previously recorded video features the original cast from the show's opening.

Watch the full production below!

To coincide with the release of the production, Disney Parks Blog posted some fun Tangled-themed family activities, including coloring pages and a recipe for Rapunzel's Purple Popcorn.

Check them out here!

