VIDEO: Watch the Full Disney Cruise Line Production of TANGLED

The official Disney Parks YouTube channel has shared a special treat - the full production of Tangled from the Disney Cruise Line!

This previously recorded video features the original cast from the show's opening.

Watch the full production below!

To coincide with the release of the production, Disney Parks Blog posted some fun Tangled-themed family activities, including coloring pages and a recipe for Rapunzel's Purple Popcorn.

Check them out here!

