Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch the Full Disney Cruise Line Production of TANGLED
The official Disney Parks YouTube channel has shared a special treat - the full production of Tangled from the Disney Cruise Line!
This previously recorded video features the original cast from the show's opening.
Watch the full production below!
To coincide with the release of the production, Disney Parks Blog posted some fun Tangled-themed family activities, including coloring pages and a recipe for Rapunzel's Purple Popcorn.
Check them out here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Gee, Anthony Fauci' in Latest Parody!
- VIDEO: Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch Perform 'On My Own' From LES MISERABLES
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns for HIS DARK MATERIALS Season 2
- VIDEO: Audra McDonald Sings 'New York Doesn't Like Your Face' by Fiona Apple on CENTRAL PARK