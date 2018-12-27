VIDEO: Watch the Full 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Celebrating HAMILTON, Cher, and More!

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special last night, Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The honored artists included singer and actress Cher, composer and pianist Philip Glass, Country music entertainer Reba McEntire, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

This year, the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-received a unique honor as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

In a star-studded celebration on the KENNEDY Center Opera House stage, the 2018 Honorees were saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.

Missed last night's broadcast, or just want to relive the action? Watch the full broadcast on CBS here!

