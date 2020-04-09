VIDEO: Watch the Full 1999 Betty Buckley Documentary on Bravo Profiles

Betty Buckley took to YouTube to share a flashback video - the full documentary "Betty Buckley in Concert and in Person" from Bravo Profiles.

The program originally aired in 1999 and includes concert clips, as well as insight into Buckley's life.

Watch the full video below!

Betty Buckley received the Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. She received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway.

Buckley added to her acclaimed work the role of Mama Rose in the great American musical, Gypsy for the renowned Papermill Playhouse. Her other Broadway credits include Lloyd Webber's Song and Dance and the role of Margaret White in the cult musical Carrie, for which she was nominated as Best Actress in a Musical by the Outer Critic's Circle. She made her Broadway debut creating the role of Martha Jefferson in the musical 1776, was Catherine in Bob Fosse's Pippin and created the role of Edwin Drood for the New York Shakespeare Festival in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In London she starred as Countess Aurelia in Jerry Herman's UK premiere of Dear World in 2013. She also starred as Fran Kubelik in the original London Company of Promises, Promises, for which she received a nomination for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress in a Musical.





