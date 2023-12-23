VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Once Upon a Mattress will run at New York City Center from Jan 24 – Feb 4, 2024.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 2 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway Photo 4 SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway

Once Upon a Mattress Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Once Upon a Mattress

Listen to the 26-piece Encores! Orchestra, led by Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, play SHY in preparation for their courtly stage debut in Once Upon a Mattress below!

Once Upon a Mattress will run at New York City Center from Jan 24 – Feb 4, 2024.

Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).

The ensemble includes Kaleigh CroninBen DavisGaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan MarcellAbby MatsusakaAdam RobertsRyan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.  

Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.







RELATED STORIES

1
Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ON Photo
Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced additional casting for the first production of the 30th Encores! series, Once Upon a Mattress. Find out who will join the star-studded company!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy FallonVideo: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 512 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5
Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January, According to CrissDarren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January, According to Criss
Greta Gerwig's DESERT ISLAND DISCS Include Songs from A CHORUS LINE, TOMMY, CAMELOT, and MoreGreta Gerwig's DESERT ISLAND DISCS Include Songs from A CHORUS LINE, TOMMY, CAMELOT, and More

Videos

Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at New York City Center Video
Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at New York City Center
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
CHICAGO

Recommended For You