VIDEO: Watch the Final Rehearsals for THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

The final rehearsals are underway as the stars go "Under the Sea" for "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!"

With less than 24 hours until show time, watch as the cast and crew prepare to go live in the video below!

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

The production stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.





