VIDEO: Watch the Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Give Stevie Wonder a Birthday Serenade

On Thursday night, May 19th, MJ the Musical had a very special guest in the audience. Stevie Wonder attended the musical in celebration of his 72nd birthday, which was on May 13th. The cast of the Tony nominated musical serenaded the legend by singing, "Happy Birthday." Wonder also went backstage to meet and greet the cast. Watch the CBS New York video below!

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway - MJ is here! The show has recently received ten Tony nominations for the 2022 awards.