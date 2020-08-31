Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch an Excerpt From Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Opera BLUE
The opera celebrates and uplifts Black love, families, and communities, and reveals the devastating effects when the worst comes to pass.
With the support of The Glimmerglass Festival, the "Blue" casts of The Glimmerglass Festival and Washington National Opera joined for a poignant musical offering from the Music Critics Association of North America's Best New Opera of 2020.
Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's opera celebrates and uplifts Black love, families, and communities, and reveals the devastating effects when the worst comes to pass.
This living memorial, led by mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and bass Kenneth Kellogg, honors the pain of a long list of victims and calls for a just, safer world for Black Lives.
Watch the clip below.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Class of 2021 Mash Up HAMILTON, SIX, FROZEN, KINKY BOOTS, and More For an Epic Parody Performance
- VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
- VIDEO: Watch New Trailers for Season Two of HIS DARK MATERIALS, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Shooting Wrapped for Hallmark's A ROYAL HOLIDAY Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More