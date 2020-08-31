Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch an Excerpt From Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Opera BLUE

Article Pixel

The opera celebrates and uplifts Black love, families, and communities, and reveals the devastating effects when the worst comes to pass.

Aug. 31, 2020  

With the support of The Glimmerglass Festival, the "Blue" casts of The Glimmerglass Festival and Washington National Opera joined for a poignant musical offering from the Music Critics Association of North America's Best New Opera of 2020.

Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's opera celebrates and uplifts Black love, families, and communities, and reveals the devastating effects when the worst comes to pass.

This living memorial, led by mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and bass Kenneth Kellogg, honors the pain of a long list of victims and calls for a just, safer world for Black Lives.

Watch the clip below.

VIDEO: Watch an Excerpt From Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Opera BLUE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You