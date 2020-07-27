VIDEO: Watch an All New Lyric Video For 'One' From A CHORUS LINE, in Honor of the Show's 45th Anniversary

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante.

In celebration of the 45th Anniversary of A Chorus Line this past weekend (July 25th) a new lyric video was released for the song "One."

Check out the video below, which was posted to the official YouTube channel for Marvin Hamlisch!

A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante.

Following several workshops and an Off-Broadway production, A Chorus Line opened at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway July 25, 1975, directed by Michael Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian. An unprecedented box office and critical hit, the musical received twelve Tony Award nominations and won nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You