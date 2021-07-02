VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for CollaborAzian's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga will make a special appearance as the host of CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on July 15th, 2021. The abridged version of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's musical is directed by Sesame Street's Alan Muraoka and features an all-Asian American cast and production team.

Tickets are available now: http://bit.ly/collaborazian-ggtlm

CollaborAzian's A Gentelman's Guide to Love and Murder will be helmed by theatre and television director Alan Muraoka, who has played Alan, the owner of Hooper's Store on Sesame Street for the past 23 years. He most recently played Iago in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, and starred as the Engineer in Miss Saigon. The all-Asian American cast will star Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd). Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island) serves as music director.

Check out a just-released trailer below!