VIDEO: Watch a THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Reunion. The stars are in the house and the light is in the piazza! Original Broadway Cast members Kelli O'Hara (Clara), Matthew Morrison (Fabrizio), and Victoria Clark (Margaret) will take us back to 1950s Italy to reminisce about their time in this show, which quickly became a fan favorite. The Angie Torres Charitable Fund will match all donations made for The Light in the Piazza up to $2,500.

The Light in the Piazza is a musical with a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the story is set in the 1950s and revolves around Margaret Johnson, a wealthy Southern woman, and Clara, her daughter, who is developmentally disabled due to a childhood accident. The two spend a summer together in Italy. When Clara falls in love with a young Italian man, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own deep-seated hopes and regrets as well.