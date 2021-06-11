VIDEO: Watch a THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include Kelli O’Hara, Matthew Morrison, and Victoria Clark!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Reunion. The stars are in the house and the light is in the piazza! Original Broadway Cast members Kelli O'Hara (Clara), Matthew Morrison (Fabrizio), and Victoria Clark (Margaret) will take us back to 1950s Italy to reminisce about their time in this show, which quickly became a fan favorite. The Angie Torres Charitable Fund will match all donations made for The Light in the Piazza up to $2,500.
The Light in the Piazza is a musical with a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the story is set in the 1950s and revolves around Margaret Johnson, a wealthy Southern woman, and Clara, her daughter, who is developmentally disabled due to a childhood accident. The two spend a summer together in Italy. When Clara falls in love with a young Italian man, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own deep-seated hopes and regrets as well.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.