VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of PORGY AND BESS Starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue on PBS
Great Performances at the Met: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess premieres Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).
This primetime production of Gershwin's American classic stars Eric Owens and Angel Blue as Porgy and Bess and is hosted by Broadway's Audra McDonald. David Robertson conducts.
The all-star ensemble features Alfred Walker as Crown, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life, Latonia Moore as Serena, Golda Schultz as Clara and Donovan Singletary as Jake.
Watch a preview from the production below!
Great Performances at the Met also includes encores of 2018's Tosca starring Sonya Yoncheva airing Sunday, August 2 at 12 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) and Maria Stuarda starring Joyce DiDonato airing Sunday, September 6 at 12 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).
Photo: Ken Howard / Met Opera
Related Articles
From This Author TV News Desk
- VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of PORGY AND BESS Starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue on PBS
- Third Installment of INFINITY TRAIN will Premiere Exclusively on HBO Max
- VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN & Quarantining in His Childhood Home on TAMRON HALL
- Sparks Teams Up Animator Cyriak for New Video
- David Gilmour Releases New Song 'Yes, I Have Ghosts'
- Ane Brun Releases the Music Video for 'Honey'