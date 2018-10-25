VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak of THE GOLDBERGS' Broadway Tribute Episode

The Goldbergs' Executive Producer Adam F. Goldberg will show his love of Broadway when he puts "Fiddler on the Roof" in the spotlight in the show's annual Broadway tribute episode, airing on Wednesday, October 31 on ABC-TV at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

Watch a sneak peak of the episode below!

"Growing up, I was always dragging my Dad to see my favorite musicals even though he was far from a fan of the art form," said Goldberg. "The one exception was Fiddler on the Roof. My father loved the movie and always played the music in our house. Even though I preferred the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim, my father and I did form a bond over the Fiddler play and I learned to appreciate it thanks to him."

Over its successful six-year run, the Goldbergs has featured several of Andrew Lloyd Webber's broadway shows, including "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Starlight Express," "Phantom of the Opera," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat."

The Goldbergs is an autobiography of executive producer Adam F. Goldberg's experiences of growing up in a Philadelphia-suburban family in the 1980s. Goldberg often inserts recreations of his personal life into the show, including actual videos from his youth.

Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers. The episode is produced by Adam F. Goldberg Productions, Doug Robinson Productions, and Happy Madison in association with Sony Pictures Television.

For more information about "The Goldbergs," visit abc.com/TheGoldbergs.

