VIDEO: Watch a KNOTS LANDING Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Tune in for Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan Van Ark, Ted Shackleford and David Jacobs!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Knots Landing TV Cast Reunion with Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan van Ark, Ted Shackleford and David Jacobs.
a??Knots Landing aired on CBS from December 27, 1979, to May 13, 1993. A spin-off of Dallas, it was set in a fictitious coastal suburb of Los Angeles and initially centered on the lives of four married couples living on a cul-de-sac, Seaview Circle.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
