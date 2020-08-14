VIDEO: Watch a JOHN & JEN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The musical premiered in 1995 and was revived off-Broadway in 2015.

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a John & Jen reunion!

John & Jen is a musical with music by Andrew Lippa, lyrics by Tom Greenwald, and a book by Lippa and Greenwald. It is a two-person show about the relationships first between a brother and sister, John and Jen, and then, after John is killed, between Jen and her son, also named John. The musical opened Off-Broadway in 1995 and was revived Off-Broadway in 2015. The original cast included Carolee Carmello and James Ludwig. The revival starred Kate Baldwin and Conor Ryan.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

