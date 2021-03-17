VIDEO: Watch a HEAD OVER HEELS Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a HEAD OVER HEELS Reunion! Original Broadway Cast members reunite including Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York and Tom Alan Robbins.

Head Over Heels opened at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 and ran for 188 performances. In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

