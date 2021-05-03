VIDEO: Watch a Clip of '96,000' from the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie!

What would you do with 96Gs? The characters from the new In the Heights film ponder that very question in a new clip of "96,000." The song was released in full earlier today and you can check it out here!

The new song from the upcoming musical family film also arrives alongside Warner Bros. Pictures' announcement of special advance screenings this Mother's Day, May 9th. Tickets are available for free, while supplies last, in select theaters nationwide.

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

In the Heights will be released on June 11. Watch a clip of "96,000" below!