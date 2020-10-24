VIDEO: Watch WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Rock out with America's original "boy band" -- The Founding Fathers!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! By Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Douglas Lyons & More.

TheaterWorksUSA has mounted a fully staged, socially distanced live production of their Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical, WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! Filmed live (without an audience) on the Paper Mill Playhouse stage on October 4, and produced in association with Paper Mill Playhouse, the capture will be streamed to families across the country prior to Election Day and made available to schools and theaters through the academic year.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn, Guys & Dolls West End) and choreographed by Michele Lynch (Dirty Dancing), WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! features a book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and songs from Brad Alexander and Kevin Del Aguila (Dog Man: The Musical); Sam Forman and Eli Bolin (Coop); Joe Iconis; Tommy Newman; Adam Overett; Erik Weiner, Mark Weiner, Jordan Allen-Dutton - and a brand-new finale from Douglas Lyons & Ethan Pakchar (Beau).

This recording of WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! stars Rashidra Scott (Company, Ain't Too Proud) with Zach Piser (Dear Evan Hanson) as John Adams, Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away) as Thomas Jefferson, Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher) as John Adams, and Dan Rosales (Godspell) as George Washington. The production features lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher), scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Lora LaVon, wigs and hair by Ashley Rae Callahan, music direction by Miriam Daly, orchestrations by Greg Pliska (War Horse). Video capture and editing is by Super Awesome Friends with additional audio mixing by Dan Rudin. Brendan O'Brien was production coordinator and Ryan Juda was COVID compliance officer.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

