VIDEO: Watch This Hilarious Mashup of Trump Clips Set to 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS
Plus, watch a clip of Jennifer Holliday performing the song at the Tony Awards in 1982!
Jimmy Kimmel Live did a segment on last night's episode about Trump's apprehension about leaving the White House, and set it to a tune that Broadway fans will recognize!
A video was made using clips of Trump to create a rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls.
"Is it just us or does this all feel like the act one finale of Dreamgirls?" Kimmel wrote in the caption of the video, which was uploaded to Instagram.
Watch the video below!
Watch a clip of Jennifer Holliday performing the song at the Tony Awards in 1982!
Winner of six Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards, DREAMGIRLS premiered on Broadway in December of 1981. Since its opening there have been several revivals and an award-winning 2006 motion picture adaptation.
DREAMGIRLS features unforgettable hits by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger - including "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "One Night Only" and "Listen" - and book and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen. Additional material is by Willie Reale.
