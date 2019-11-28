VIDEO: Watch The Radio City Rockettes Perform in the Macy's Parade!

Watch The Rockettes sleigh their performance!

The 2019 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is running from November 8, 2019 to January 5, 2020 at Radio City Music Hall. Beloved by generations of families and starring the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the Christmas Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The 2019 production features magnificent Rockettes dance numbers, stunning costumes, and immersive technology and visual effects. Tickets for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular are on sale now at Rockettes.com/Christmas.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off.

The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, The Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world and helped fans of all ages create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You