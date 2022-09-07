VIDEO: Watch TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Company Get Ready for Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and star Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Below, watch as the company chats about the upcoming revival and poses for a photo shoot!