Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Click Here for More on Topdog/Underdog

VIDEO: Watch TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Company Get Ready for Broadway

The strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin previews on Tuesday, September 27.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and star Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Below, watch as the company chats about the upcoming revival and poses for a photo shoot!

Topdog/Underdog
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/7/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/7/2022
September 7, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Megan Hilty's Sister and Family Tragically Die in Washington Plane CrashMegan Hilty's Sister and Family Tragically Die in Washington Plane Crash
September 6, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report of the tragic passing of multiple members Megan Hilty's family- her sister Lauren and her unborn child, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel, who died in a plane crash over the weekend.
THE ROYALE, THE GREAT LEAP & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsTHE ROYALE, THE GREAT LEAP & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
September 6, 2022

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
Photos: First Look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
September 6, 2022

Hello, gorgeous! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lea Michele doesn't begin performances in Funny Girl on Broadway until tonight, September 6, but we already have a first look at the new Fanny Brice in costume. Check out pre-production images of Michele as Fanny Brice.
CHILDREN OF EDEN Coming to Broadway in 2023?CHILDREN OF EDEN Coming to Broadway in 2023?
September 6, 2022

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2020, Children of Eden has been circling a pre-Broadway run in Chicago, which was derailed multiple times by the pandemic. Now the show will get a staged concert at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre