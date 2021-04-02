VIDEO: Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Live Pitches at 2pm ET Today!

Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR culminates in a live, virtual Shark-Tank-style pitch session in which six writing teams from the Spring 2021 New Reality Edition present their shows to theatre executives, investors, and tech industry veterans, including Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, musical theatre writers Rowen Casey, Alani iLongwe and Jason Ma, Citrone 33 Founder Cindy Citrone, Editor-in-Chief of broadwayworld.com Robert Diamond, investors David Hornik and Frank Kavanaugh, and former Director of New Works for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Ciera Iveson.

In the New Reality Edition, storytellers explore how XR technologies can be applied to develop, rehearse and/or distribute musicals. Apples and Oranges Arts promotes these technologies to help create and distribute live new musicals, while simultaneously looking to supplement and accelerate the return of live theatre. Participating teams receive technology to assist in their experimentation and investigation along with access to some of the top professionals in the emerging field.

The following projects will participate as a part of the Spring 2021 cohort of THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition:

-ABSOLUTE ZERO (book & lyrics by Dorie Clark, music by Marie Incontrera)

-ALICE'S WONDERLAND - A HIP HOP MUSICAL ADVENTURE (book, music & lyrics by J Quinton Johnson and Julia Riew, story treatment by David Coffman and Linda Chichester)

-SHAPESHIFTERS (book, music & lyrics by Truth Bachman, directed and developed by Zhailon Levingston)

-SEEDS (book, music & lyrics by Adam Gubman)

-THE CONSOLING MECHANISM (book, music & lyrics by Joshua Franklin

-WHISPER DARKLY (music & lyrics by Andrew Gerle, book and additional lyrics by DJ Salisbury)

Tune in today at 2 PM ET to watch below!