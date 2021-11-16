VIDEO: Watch THE VOICE Contestant Joshua Vacanti Perform 'You Will Be Found'

The Voice contestant Joshua Vacanti took to the stage on Monday night to perform "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen. The 28-year-old frmo Lockport, NY is currently a member of John Legend's coaching team in the Top 13 of the competition.

Watch the powerful performance below!

Singing has always been part of Joshua's identity, but at eight years old he developed severe and chronic asthma, which kept him hospitalized often. After being prescribed steroids for his condition, Joshua started to rapidly gain weight and became 300 pounds at his heaviest. He was constantly teased for his size and his high voice, but he found his community in choir.

He went on to study music in college, and now gigs with his wife as well as in their family worship band with his parents. Outside of music, he works as a prevention educator where he teaches kids about drug prevention and encourages them to set goals to accomplish what they want. Joshua comes to "The Voice" to heed the advice he tells his students and to chase his own music dreams.

