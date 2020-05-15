VIDEO: Watch Stratford Festival's THE TEMPEST; Now Streaming!
The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.
Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.
The series continues with The Tempest, May 14 to June 4.
In Shakespeare's great drama of loss and reconciliation, a long-deposed ruler uses magical arts to bring within her power the enemies who robbed her of her throne and marooned her on a remote island. But what revenge does she mean to take?
The production stars Martha Henry and Mamie Zwettler.
Watch the full production below!
