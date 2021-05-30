VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More in PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT- Live at 8pm!

Capital Concerts continues a beloved tradition today with the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT on PBS, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise with all-star performances and tributes from Washington, D.C. and around the country honoring all of our American heroes. This year's celebration also features performances from Broadway veterans Sara Bareilles and Brian d'Arcy James.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held. The special pre-taped 90-minute presentation of the 32nd annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air on Sunday, May 30, 2021 honoring our men and women in uniform, their families at home and all those who have given their lives for our country.

Tune in at 8pm to watch live on PBS or stream here.

A three decades-long tradition unlike anything else on television, this deeply moving and reverential night takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances by the National Symphony Orchestra and guest artists.

America's national night of remembrance features: distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); "Empress of Soul" and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight; country music superstar and 22-time Grammy Award-winner Vince Gill; Grammy Award-winner, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author Sara Bareilles; multi-platinum selling country music icon and Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner Alan Jackson; Emmy and Grammy Award-winning international mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; Motown legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Tops; Broadway, film and television star Brian d'Arcy James; the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; a new special edition of annual audience favorite Salute to Services with the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the Pentagon; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Country music star and Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton will open the show with a special performance of the national anthem.