VIDEO: Watch MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Jake Flynn Ryan Give a Quarantine Update to a HAIRSPRAY Classic!

Jake Ryan Flynn woke up today feeling the way he always do does... like he wants to be back on Broadway! The Mrs. Doubtfire star has been hard at work creating a very special Quarantine version of Hairspray's "Good Morning, Baltimore" and you can check it out below!

"[Jake] had this idea to use mine and Scott Wittman's song to express himself and here is the wonderful result!" says Hairspray composer and co-lyricist Marc Shaiman. "I only insisted that he follow our rhyme scheme and that all his rhymes be perfect, not sort of rhymes'. And he did it! He is a great kid, a real old show-biz soul, and I hope lots of people see this video, because he deserves all the applause that Covid-19 stole from him!"

Jake previously starred on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: A Christmas Carol, Shrek, Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins (IRNE Award), Singin' in the Rain, Mame, and Peter Pan (IRNE Award) TV: "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch."





