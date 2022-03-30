VIDEO: Watch Luna Announce KPOP on Broadway

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced today that the upcoming premiere of KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon, will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street). The announcement was made at a press conference this morning at the Korean Cultural Center New York.

In addition, one of the world's 's biggest recording stars, Korea's Luna, was introduced to the New York media at the press event. She will make her Broadway debut starring in KPOP. Luna began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) and has had a meteoric rise as a solo artist with many #1 hit songs. She has also established herself as a theatre actor appearing in numerous stage musicals including Korean productions of In the Heights and Mamma Mia, as well as film and television roles. Her latest single, "Madonna," was released in September 2021 and immediately was a chart topper.

At the announcement, Luna said, "Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine. Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture-this Korean artform-to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life."

Watch her speech below!