VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita Sing a BLAZING SADDLES Classic!

Lesli Margherita, currently starring in Emojiland off Broadway, just hit the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the comedy of Mel Brooks. Watch below as she hilariously takes on "I'm Tired" -made famous by Madeline Kahn in Brooks' 1974 classic, Blazing Saddles.

Lesli won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. Broadway: Matilda The Musical; Dames At Sea. Off-Broadway: Who's Holiday (Drama Desk, Lortel, & Off-Broadway Alliance noms. ) Television (recurring) "Transparent"; "Most Likely To" (ABC pilot); "Homeland"; "Instinct"; "Elementary"; "Seven Seconds". Film: The Many Saints of Newark (Upcoming); Opening Night. Regional: Guys & Dolls , Hunchback Of Notre Dame, Kiss Me Kate, The Gronholm Method, Man Of La Mancha , Showboat , Little Shop Of Horrors , Spamalot.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You