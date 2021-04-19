VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Patti LuPone & More in THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...and More!

Just last night, The York Theatre Company presented an All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...and More!, available to view on demand through April 21, 2021.

After a Lexington Avenue water main break in early January caused a massive flood in their space, The York Theatre Company has been forced to temporarily relocate for the first time in nearly 30 years while their home undergoes major remediation. The York is spread among various storage facilities across the tri-state area, and their plight caught the attention of producing trio Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee, who had recently stepped in to raise funds to save the West Bank Cafe and Birdland Jazz Club. The trio wanted to help and, donating their time, have taken on The York as their next project.

The evening starred Alexandra Billings, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, Ana Gasteyer, Beth Leavel, Lauren Molina, Sarah Stiles, Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Betty Buckley, André De Shields, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Kelvin Moon Loh, Patti LuPone, Lesli Margherita, Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Michael West, and Lillias White. Learn all about the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.

To help with the recovery, please visit gf.me/u/znnvib and check out the full musical below!