VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti Showcase Young Performers in Sunshine Songs- Live at 6pm!
On the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti continues her Sunshine Songs Concert Series today at 6pm ET.
This one hour live event will combine 40 minutes of young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. Over 6000 young performers from around the world submitted their videos using #SunshineSongs.
Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting students: Julia Bedeian, Katherine Berdovskiy, Lincoln Brandt, Eli Brandt, Amelia Brandt, Amy & Kyle Cain, Amelia Capio, Périne Champagne, Dorothy "Diva" Colli and Stephanie Epstein, Gabrielle Florendo, Madelyn Friedman, Harrisburg High School, Cynthia MacDonald, Jordan Grace MacKeigan, Meaghan Maher, Jeffrey Mathews, Jacob Morrell, Diana Marie Paunetto, Camille Ridoux, Heather Royer, Leah Royer, Erich Schuett, Gabriella Scott, Matthew Vallero, Luka van Herksen with Friends of Karen
Artists: Hector, Alexa & Nicholas, Layla, Sofia Edited by Kevin Sturmer
Learn more at: https://sunshinesongs.com/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
Weekly Polls: Which Iconic Broadway Dress Is Your Favorite?
We want to hear your opinion in our weekly polls! Do you share the same opinion as the rest of our readers? Take this week's poll: which iconic Broadw... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in today's press conference that New York City will begin its first phase of reopening on June 8. This means ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch today at 2:00pm EST and be available for 48 hours. The ... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... (read more)