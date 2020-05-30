VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti Showcase Young Performers in Sunshine Songs- Live at 6pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti continues her Sunshine Songs Concert Series today at 6pm ET.

This one hour live event will combine 40 minutes of young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. Over 6000 young performers from around the world submitted their videos using #SunshineSongs.

Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting students: Julia Bedeian, Katherine Berdovskiy, Lincoln Brandt, Eli Brandt, Amelia Brandt, Amy & Kyle Cain, Amelia Capio, Périne Champagne, Dorothy "Diva" Colli and Stephanie Epstein, Gabrielle Florendo, Madelyn Friedman, Harrisburg High School, Cynthia MacDonald, Jordan Grace MacKeigan, Meaghan Maher, Jeffrey Mathews, Jacob Morrell, Diana Marie Paunetto, Camille Ridoux, Heather Royer, Leah Royer, Erich Schuett, Gabriella Scott, Matthew Vallero, Luka van Herksen with Friends of Karen

Artists: Hector, Alexa & Nicholas, Layla, Sofia Edited by Kevin Sturmer

Learn more at: https://sunshinesongs.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You