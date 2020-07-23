VIDEO: Watch Karen Ziemba And Patrick Page Lead TheatreWorks' SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS Reading- Live at 9pm!

The stream will be available through Monday, July 27.

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Broadway's Contact, Curtains, Prince of Broadway and many more) and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hades in Broadway's Hadestown) lead the cast of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's benefit online reading of Shakespeare in Vegas, by Suzanne Bradbeer.

Also starring are: Melissa WolfKlain (National Tours of White Christmas & 42nd Street, TheatreWorks' Pride and Prejudice), Adrienne Kaori Walters (TheatreWorks' The Language Archive), and Nican Robinson (Netflix's "13 Reasons Why").

Presented by TheatreWorks's New Works from Home program in partnership with Vegas Theatre Company, this sparkling comedy shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing, as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actor join forces in their attempt to bring the Bard of Avon to Sin City.

Helmed by Las Vegas native and TheatreWorks's Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, Shakespeare in Vegas will be offered via video streaming from 6pm (PT), Thursday, July 23, 2020 until 6pm (PT), Monday, July 27, 2020.

A link to stream the show will be available at TheatreWorks.org for no charge, although donations are encouraged to support the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which like theatres across America has been forced to cancel in-theatre performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Shakespeare in Vegas will be the first show streamed for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's New Works from Home program, part of its recently launched TheatreWorks from Home initiative.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You