VIDEO: Watch KISS ME, KATE's Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase Exchange Holiday Gifts!

Dec. 10, 2018  

Kiss Me, Kate is coming back to Broadway with favorite Tony winning soprano Kelli O'Hara leading the cast alongside Will Chase. Below, watch as Chase gets in the holiday spirit by wrapping gifts for some of his co-stars!

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani.

