VIDEO: Watch Joe Mantello Explain How He Brought THE BOYS IN THE BAND to Life on Screen!

The film airs on Netflix today, September 30th.

The boys are back! Today, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

"If you're fortunate, every once and a while a project like The Boys in the Band comes around, that is creatively stimulating, important to the world, and a whole hell of a lot of fun." explains Mantello, who returned to direct the film directly following his work on the play. "It's a reminder of why we do what we do, and when it works, how well it works."

Watch below as he explains even more about the steps he took in translating the story from the stage to the screen.

