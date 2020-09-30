VIDEO: Watch Joe Mantello Explain How He Brought THE BOYS IN THE BAND to Life on Screen!
The film airs on Netflix today, September 30th.
The boys are back! Today, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.
"If you're fortunate, every once and a while a project like The Boys in the Band comes around, that is creatively stimulating, important to the world, and a whole hell of a lot of fun." explains Mantello, who returned to direct the film directly following his work on the play. "It's a reminder of why we do what we do, and when it works, how well it works."
Watch below as he explains even more about the steps he took in translating the story from the stage to the screen.
Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.
Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....