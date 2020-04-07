VIDEO: Watch Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, Featuring Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and More!

The popular open mic night Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been a weekly tradition at Birdland for 17 years and when the legendary jazz club closed because of the current health crisis, the show did not take place for the first time in all those years.

Mr. Caruso created an online version of the variety show, which was streamed live on YouTube on April 6th at 8 pm EST.

The concert features appearances by Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and many more!

Watch the full show below!





