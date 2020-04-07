Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, Featuring Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and More!

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  

The popular open mic night Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been a weekly tradition at Birdland for 17 years and when the legendary jazz club closed because of the current health crisis, the show did not take place for the first time in all those years.

Mr. Caruso created an online version of the variety show, which was streamed live on YouTube on April 6th at 8 pm EST.

The concert features appearances by Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and many more!

Watch the full show below!

VIDEO: Watch Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, Featuring Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Broadway and Touring Casts Say Thank You to Medical Professionals
  • VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting