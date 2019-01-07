VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Fairy Story Girl' from NOEL Musical

NOËL, the new holiday musical from top-selling children's author Eoin Colfer (Artemis Fowl) and preeminent Irish film composer Liam Bates recently recorded a cast album featuring Broadway and West End stars Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Bridges of Madison County), James Byng (The Woman in Black) Stephen Carlile, (The Lion King).

NOËL, set in modern day London, tells a heartwarming tale of a little girl (Noël), who is preparing for her starring role in a school Christmas play when her mother suddenly disappears. To avoid being taken into care, Noël keeps her mother's disappearance a secret and embarks alone on a quest to find her. Along the way, she befriends a diverse group of homeless characters, who have themselves lost their way in life; Duchess, a lady with a mysterious past; Edgar, a disabled veteran and Nick, a curmudgeon who has lost his faith in humanity. As the story progresses, we discover that Nick is indeed Santa Claus, and has become disenchanted with a world that he believes has forgotten the true meaning of Christmas. Noël's bright innocence and unwavering belief in finding her mother, inspires Nick to find joy again as he falls in love with Duchess and with life itself. Nick, Duchess and Edgar learn to embrace life once more, finding love and hope in themselves and in the world.

Watch below as Vosk performs "Fairy Story Girl" from the new musical!

