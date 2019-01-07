VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Fairy Story Girl' from NOEL Musical

Jan. 7, 2019  

NOËL, the new holiday musical from top-selling children's author Eoin Colfer (Artemis Fowl) and preeminent Irish film composer Liam Bates recently recorded a cast album featuring Broadway and West End stars Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Bridges of Madison County), James Byng (The Woman in Black) Stephen Carlile, (The Lion King).

NOËL, set in modern day London, tells a heartwarming tale of a little girl (Noël), who is preparing for her starring role in a school Christmas play when her mother suddenly disappears. To avoid being taken into care, Noël keeps her mother's disappearance a secret and embarks alone on a quest to find her. Along the way, she befriends a diverse group of homeless characters, who have themselves lost their way in life; Duchess, a lady with a mysterious past; Edgar, a disabled veteran and Nick, a curmudgeon who has lost his faith in humanity. As the story progresses, we discover that Nick is indeed Santa Claus, and has become disenchanted with a world that he believes has forgotten the true meaning of Christmas. Noël's bright innocence and unwavering belief in finding her mother, inspires Nick to find joy again as he falls in love with Duchess and with life itself. Nick, Duchess and Edgar learn to embrace life once more, finding love and hope in themselves and in the world.

Watch below as Vosk performs "Fairy Story Girl" from the new musical!

VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Fairy Story Girl' from NOEL Musical
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: See Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell in the First FOSSE/VERDON Teaser
  • VIDEO: The Cast of THE PROM Performs Live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Tim Rogan Sing 'Cousin's Cousin' From EVER AFTER
  • Video Flashback: Kerry Butler Performs With a Girl Group in the 80s
  • Video Flashback: Bernadette Peters, Cher, and Bob Mackie on The John Davidson Show in 1981
  • VIDEO: CBS THIS MORNING to go Live with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico on HAMILTON'S Opening Day

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE