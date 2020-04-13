VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk & Scott Hoying Sing as TIGER KING Nemeses Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin!

Tiger King, the Netflix phenomenon that has taken the world by storm, has been musicalized... again! On Friday, BroadwayWorld brought you a song written by Andrew Lippa, featuring vocals from Kristin Chenoweth. Now Broadway veteran Jessica Vosk and Pentatonix's Scott Hoying take a stab at tiger-loving nemeses Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The song is written by Hoying, Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton.

Watch below!

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a 2020 American true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. The series received positive reviews from critics, and became one of the most-watched original programs in Netflix's history.





