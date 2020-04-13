VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk & Scott Hoying Sing as TIGER KING Nemeses Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin!
Tiger King, the Netflix phenomenon that has taken the world by storm, has been musicalized... again! On Friday, BroadwayWorld brought you a song written by Andrew Lippa, featuring vocals from Kristin Chenoweth. Now Broadway veteran Jessica Vosk and Pentatonix's Scott Hoying take a stab at tiger-loving nemeses Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The song is written by Hoying, Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton.
Watch below!
"Hey there all you cool cats and kittens..." A LOVE STORY FOR THE AGES. (@scotthoying is a genius) #tigerking #loveislove ?
A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:49am PDT
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a 2020 American true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. The series received positive reviews from critics, and became one of the most-watched original programs in Netflix's history.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)