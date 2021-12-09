VIDEO: Watch Commercials Set to Sondheim Songs in New Video

BroadwayWorld's own Daniel Nolen has paired famous commercial clips with Stephen Sondheim songs in new video.

Daniel Nolen is the co-host of the BroadwayWorld podcast "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" as well as the new weekly live show "Cast Offs" at Alan Cumming's Club Cumming on Wednesdays at 6:30pm.

Daniel's holiday video "'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Barbra's" can also be viewed on his YouTube channel, as well as "Barbra Throws a Dinner Party," which finds the legendary singer and actress at her home in Malibu, where she is holding a gathering for friends, including Lady Gaga.

Daniel Nolen is a writer, performer, and designer. He has appeared onstage at venues such as The Duplex, The Green Room 42, Club Cumming, and The Provincetown Art House. As an actor, Daniel most recently appeared in The Gallery Players' acclaimed production of "Once Upon A Mattress." Follow @danielnolen on Twitter and Instagram.