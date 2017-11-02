VIDEO: Watch Clips of Kevin Kline and More in PRESENT LAUGHTER, Airing on PBS Tomorrow!

Kevin Kline's Tony Award-winning performance in the Great Performances presentation of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, first produced in 1942 with Coward himself in the leading role, comes to PBS tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd at 9 p.m. (check local listings), continuing PBS's Fall Broadway's Best lineup. Click below to watch two clips from the production, plus a get a behind-the-scenes look at the show!

Noël Coward's Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor caught in a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Critics unanimously raved about Kline in this revival, and his performance earned him the best actor honors at the 2017 Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards. The cast is also headed by three-time Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton(Scandal, Grey's Anatomy), Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) in the Broadway debut which earned her the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut.

PBS' Broadway's Best lineup continues with a special encore presentation of In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (November 10), Indecent (November 17), and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn - The Broadway Musical (November 24).

Read more about Broadway's Best - your free ticket to Broadway on PBS - at www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf/blog/free-ticket-broadway-pbs.

