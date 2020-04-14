VIDEO: Watch Brooks Ashmanskas, Alan Cumming & More in 'The Barbara Collins Story'

Need a laugh to get through your day? Jeffery and Cole Casserole is back for a ten year reunion! Watch below as Jeffrey Self and Cole Escola return in "The Barbara Collins Story".

Special Appearances by: Dan Robert, Mitra Jouhari, Ayo Edebiri, Isaac Mizrahi, Jimmy Fowlie, Bridey Elliot, Brooks Ashmanskas, Aparna Nancherla, Hannah Pilkes, Charles Rogers, Erin Markey, Gideon Glick, Larry Owens, Cat Cohen, Alan Cumming, Drew Droege, Edi Patterson, Bowen Yang, Sabrina Jalees, Chloe Fineman, Augustus Prew, Bryan Safi, Dina Martina, and Betty Gilipin. Watch, share, and donate to Feeding America.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You