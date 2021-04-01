VIDEO: Watch BRENNAN! A New Musical, Created by Brennan Srisirikul

Rhode Island College alum Brennan Srisirikul has shared his mockumentary musical short film titled Brennan! A New Musical, But Actually a Short Film, depicting the Asian ritual Wai.

"This year's theme for the film challenge was mockumentaries. In our short film, you see the depiction of an Asian ritual meant to offer things to dead relatives. However, in our film, this is done in a satirical nature, meant to uplift the Asian experience when it's needed most. I wanted to use my talent and passion to make a statement against Anti-Asian racism while honoring my birthplace of Thailand and my Chinese heritage," said Srisirikul.

The short film is featured in the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge.

The film, which features six other creatives from Rhode Island College's musical theatre and dance department, follows Brennan in a virtual talk therapy session with his therapist, Mike one night amidst a global pandemic.

"I am so proud of this film. I am so proud of my team, who are all so talented. In five days, we created an original five-minute musical also. The film is completed and five days from pen to paper when we got the full assignment on March 16 to submission on March 21. My team will tell you that I did most of the work but I truly could not have done without them," said Srisirikul.

Srisirikul not only penned the book and lyrics, he also starred, directed, produced, cast, and designed the short film.

You can learn more about the musical at www.BrennanMusical.com or on Instagram at @brennanmusical.

Watch the film below!

The cast and creative team includes:

* BRENNAN SRISIRIKUL (Brennan, Director, Producer, Director of Photography, Book and Lyrics)

* ALLISON ST. ROCK (Music/Muse 1)

* JULIETTE SALLAWAY (Editor, Music Producer, Contributor, Muse 2)

* JEFF T. BUCO (Assistant Director/Contributor)

* JOHN M. COSTA (Mike)

* CHISTINE TRIPPETTE (Lady Star)

* ROB SANCHAS (Assistant Director)

* MAT EISENSTEIN (Arranger and Accompanist)

* ALICIA WILDER (Choreographer)