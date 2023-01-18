Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer

The series will begin streaming on Friday, February 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Apple has released the trailer for "Dear Edward," the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano's bestselling and acclaimed novel. The series will begin streaming on Friday, February 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele, who appears as a series regular.

"Dear Edward" tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights," who stars alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O'Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

Drama Desk Award winner Anna Uzele made her Broadway debut as 'Andrea Devereaux' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, before going on to originate the role of 'Catherine Parr' in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American Tour productions, for which she and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Watch the trailer here:






Related Stories
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month Photo
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month
Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! Learn more about how to attend here!
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel Knight Photo
Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel Knight
Choreographer JaQuel Knight, known already for his iconic work in the music industry, will make his Broadway debut with the show. What moves him? He explains in this video.
VIDEO: Katie Holmes on Being Superstitious When She Does Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Katie Holmes on Being 'Superstitious' When She Does Theatre
Katie Holmes appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss returning to the stage in The Wanderers, revealing her backstage superstitions. Holmes also discussed working with Alan Cumming on her new film, the 25th anniversary of her debut film The Ice Storm, and more. Watch the complete interview video now!
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month Photo
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month
The National Tour of Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members beginning next month!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share