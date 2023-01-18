VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer

Apple has released the trailer for "Dear Edward," the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano's bestselling and acclaimed novel. The series will begin streaming on Friday, February 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele, who appears as a series regular.

"Dear Edward" tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights," who stars alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O'Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

Drama Desk Award winner Anna Uzele made her Broadway debut as 'Andrea Devereaux' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, before going on to originate the role of 'Catherine Parr' in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American Tour productions, for which she and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Watch the trailer here:



