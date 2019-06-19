VIDEO: Watch Adam Perry and Company Strip Down in Broadway Bares 'Ground Crew'

A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's sexiest dancers and two wild and worldly standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Offraised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year's Broadway Bares put the lust in wanderlust, offering a tantalizing twist on world travel. The show celebrated Carnival and Day of the Dead, explored the strength and sensuality of Spain and Japan, teased the potential shenanigans of long flights and triumphantly landed at the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.

Guided by an extra-zesty Bares Air pilot and steward, two gay couples set to take off and strip down on an international adventure. Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls) and Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander) navigated the evening as our captain and flight attendant.

The younger, naive couple was played by Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady); the established dynamic duo featured Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) and two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom).

A brief delay on the tarmac in the heat of the day caused the airport's rugged, all-male ground crew to sweat through their shift - and their clothes. Adam Perry (Frozen) led a team of buff baggage handlers, choreographed by Andrew Turteltaub. Watch the full number below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You