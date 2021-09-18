VIDEO: WICKED's Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Perform 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

It's Broadway Week on The Tonight Show! Throughout the week, the show will be celebrating Broadway's return during each episode. To close out the exciting week, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason of Wicked stopped by to perform a medley of Popular and The Wizard and I.

Wicked reopened this week at the Gershwin Theater starring Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason as Elphaba and Glinda.

Watch the performance below!

Throughout the week this week, the show has also featured performances by Jeremy Jordan and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Adrienne Warren performing 'Private Dancer' from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ben Platt performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, and the queens of Six rocking the studio with 'Ex-Wives.'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

The Broadway company also includes Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).