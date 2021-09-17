VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform 'Ex-Wives' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

It's Broadway Week on The Tonight Show! Throughout the week, the show will be celebrating Broadway's return during each episode. Up next, it was time for the queens of SIX to rock the house down, performing the opening number 'Ex-Wives'.

SIX begins previews on September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show will officially open on October 3.

Watch the performance below!

Throughout the week this week, the show has also featured performances by Jeremy Jordan and the cast of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Adrienne Warren performing 'Private Dancer' from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Ben Platt performing 'Waving Through a Window' from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

This week's schedule also includes:

September 17: Wicked

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

The Broadway cast will feature Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.