VIDEO: WAITRESS Company Celebrates 'Nick Cordero Day' Mayoral Proclamation

This afternoon, the company of Waitress on Broadway gathered on the stage of Broadway's Barrymore Theatre to commemorate a Mayoral Proclamation declaring Friday, September 17, "Nick Cordero Day" in New York City.

Anne del Castillo of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment presented the proclamation to the show's Tony-nominated composer and current star, Sara Bareilles. Go inside the ceremony below.

Nick Cordero was a beloved member of the original Broadway company of Waitress, and died last year following an extended battle with Covid-19. Upon the show's opening on September 2, Waitress honored him on the set's pie board with "a big 'ol slice of 'Live Your Life pie,' named for Nick's song and album. Today would have been Nick's 43rd birthday.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.