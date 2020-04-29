VIDEO: Vanessa Williams Performs 'Push De Button' from JAMAICA in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features the great Vanessa Williams performing the number, 'Push De Button' from Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg's musical Jamaica.

Watch the video below!

Vanessa Williams, who'd created such a storm in St. Louis Woman, returned to City Center to take on the role that Lena Horne had done in the original and delivered Harburg's clever ode to modernity, "Push de Button." #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/HB5X7LBsR2 - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 30, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You