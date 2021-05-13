VIDEO: Travis Turner Talks Chicago Theatre & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features one of Adrienne's closest friends, Travis Turner, sits down to chat about theatre in Chicago, studying at Northwestern, his agent offer stories and life as an actor in North America's second largest theater market, Chicago!

Travis Turner is an actor originally from Atlanta, Georgia. A Northwestern University graduate, his recent theatrical credits include The Flick at Steppenwolf Theatre, which The Chicago Tribune named one of the Top Performances of the Year, with critic Chris Jones writing, "[Travis was] the heart and the glue of director Dexter Bullard's intensely layered production of Annie Baker's masterful work of ennui...Turner is the kind of actor who eschews distractions and quietly does his job, at a level few in town can emulate..." Other credits include the world premieres of Pultizer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury's We are Proud to Present... (Victory Gardens); Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz's The Upstairs Concierge (Goodman Theatre); Kevin Douglas' Thaddeus and Slocum (Lookingglass Theatre); and BJ Tindal's "Goodnight, Tyler" (Alliance Theatre); as well as Bootycandy (Windy City Playhouse) and Macbeth (Denver Center)-both directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara.