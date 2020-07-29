Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater Presents THE CHERRY ORCHARD Using Minecraft
The production was directed by Edgar Zakaryan.
Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater recently presented a performance of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard inside the game Minecraft.
Watch below!
The Cherry Orchard is Anton Chekhov's masterpiece about a family on The Edge of ruin-and a country on the brink of revolution. The story of Lyubov Ranevskaya (Lane) and her family's return to their fabled orchard to forestall its foreclosure, the play captures a people-and a world-in transition, and presents us with a picture of humanity in all its glorious folly. By turns tragic and funny, The Cherry Orchard still stands as one of the great plays of the modern era since it was first produced in Moscow in 1904.
