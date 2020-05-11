VIDEO: Tony Winner Paulo Szot Sings 'A Simple Song' in the 'Leonard Bernstein Mass' on PBS

World-renowned Brazilian baritone, Paulo Szot playing the Celebrant, sings Leonard Bernstein's iconic "A Simple Song" in this clip from the upcoming Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein Mass.

Watch below!

Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein Mass premieres Friday, May 15 at 9 p.m. (check local listings) on PBS, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app. Tony Award-winning baritone Paulo Szot ("South Pacific") stars as the Celebrant and includes performances from over 200 artists including Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The musical begins with a brief overview of the work's history as a commission by Jacqueline Onassis to open the Kennedy Center in 1971 and features comments from the director, conductor, Bernstein family members and more.

i??As the performance begins, the Celebrant declares his faith but faces resistance from the Street Chorus who questions him and sends him on a journey of discovery. With metaphorical themes and letters written by cast members addressing social issues such as oppression, immigration and bullying, the musical is as relevant today as when it premiered in 1971.

Additionally, Great Performances from the Met: LA Phil 100, featuring three renowned LA Phil conductors including current Music and Artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, is now available to stream on pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.

Photo Credit: Patrick Gipson/Ravinia Festival





