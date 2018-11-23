VIDEO: They're About to Rise Up! Meet the Cast of the Third National Tour of HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the cast of HAMILTON's three-week long engagement in Puerto Rico will launch a third national tour of the musical phenomenon. The show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda will play the title character in Puerto Rico, with Julius Thomas III (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown the Musical) taking over at the tour's next stop in San Francisco. Donald Webber Jr. (Motown the Musical, Holler if Ya Hear Me) will play Hamilton's nemesis, the formidable Aaron Burr.

Performances begin January 8, 2019 at the Teatro UPR in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a limited three-week engagement before moving to San Francisco.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Get to know the new tour company from their previous performances!

Julius Thomas III (Alexander Hamilton)

Donald Webber Jr. (Aaron Burr)

Julia Harriman (Eliza Hamilton)

Simon Longnight (Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson)

Isaiah Johnson (George Washington)

Sabrina Sloan (Angelica Schuyler)

Rubén J. Carbajal (John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler)

Darilyn Castillo (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds)

Rick Negron (King George)

