VIDEO: The TODAY SHOW Celebrates the Return of Broadway

Last night, the Today Show celebrated the return of Broadway as each anchor helped reopen the doors of different musicals.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb attended the re-opening night of Wicked. The pair interviewed the show's stars, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason, who star as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Gurthie's daughter was also treated to a surprise serenade from the musical's original star, Kristin Chenoweth, as she met them outside of the Gerswhin Theatre before showtime.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin re-opened the doors at the smash-hit musical Hamilton. The two also spoke to Miguel Cervantes and Krystal Joy Brown as they prepared to take the stage as Alexander Hamilton and Eliza Schuyler.

Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly spoke to Lion King stars Adrienne Walker and Brandon McCall about how they were feeling before returning to the stage of the Lion King.

Watch the full Today Show segment here: